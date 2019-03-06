Jack David Kellejian, 67, of The Colonnades in Charlottesville, passed away on February 26, 2019, after a very short bout with pneumonia.Jack was born on March 27, 1951, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to the late Charles Peter and Ruby Pauline Lee Kellejian. He was a member of the 1969 class at Churchland High School, Portsmouth. While still in high school, he attended Granby Barber College and became a licensed barber. He also served six years in the National Guard. After cutting hair in a couple of Portsmouth shops, Jack opened â€œCaptain Jackâ€™s Hairstylingâ€ in Portsmouth, and later he worked in several shops in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. He always said that cutting hair was â€œa hobby he was paid for.â€ He also served as a VA State Board Examiner for five years. Jack and his life partner, Cynthia, moved to Charlottesville in 2013. Here, he worked first at Charlottesville Barber Shop, and more recently at H.I.S. Barber Shop (the former Staples) where he retired from his 51 year career in December, 2018.Jack is survived by his brother, Charles Kellejian, Jr., of Arizona; his sister, Charlene Lee Parker of Portsmouth; daughter Crystal Bynum and granddaughter, Covonna Bynum, of Suffolk, VA; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, CeeCee. He has also left behind his heart-broken partner, Cynthia Ghaemmaghami, who grieves his passing and knows that he has joined the Lord in heaven.Jack was a devout Christian who prayed to God on his knees each night. He carried his love of Christ within and followed the way of Jesus.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 3pm, in the Monroe Room of the Colonnades, 2600 Barracks Road, Charlottesville.Many thanks to the UVA MICU team and the staff at Acute Hospice of the Piedmont.Memorial contributions may be made to UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908, Attn: Childrenâ€™s Hospital.www.teaguefuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary