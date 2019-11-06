|
Jack Edwin Annas, Sr. passed away surrounded by family and in the arms of his daughter Emily Lin at their home in Wake Forest on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 90. He was the son of the late Emily Lucille Hood and Vonoe Annas. He was predeceased by his wife Viola C. (Billie) Annas; and his siblings Barney Annas, Jimmy Annas, Pat Annas, and Linda Annas.
Jack graduated from Suffolk High School where he stayed an extra year to play football and then attended Elon College for 2 years. He grew up during the great depression and he proudly handed out newspapers on December 8, 1941. He later served in the Airforce during the Korean War and then served two years in the reserve for the Marines. He was active and worked in real estate and was active at St. Paul's Episcopal Church serving alongside his wife Billie. Jack was the most warm hearted, kind, funny, loving, selfless person. He was always optimistic and was the family rock with a beautiful heart and soul.
He is survived by his children Janice A Sandoval (Larry) of Dandridge, TN, Emily Lin Annas Linzy (Craig) of Wake Forest, NC, and Jack "Jay" Edwin Annas, Jr. (Stephanie) of Suffolk; grandchildren Joshua Annas, Katie A. Murphrey (Patrick), Betsy Seward (Brent), Viola Jacklin Williamson, Brittani Faye McLeskey, and Peyton Adison Linzy; great grandchild Gavin Carr; sisters-in-law Florine Annas and Charlotte Annas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 by Rev. Keith Emerson at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 7 - 8:30 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434.
Memorial donations may be made to the , (Lung Cancer) 4416 Expressway Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be registered to RWBakerFh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019