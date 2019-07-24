Jack was born in Chicago Illinois in 1929. His childhood was spent in Jefferson, NC. At age 14 he moved to Aberdeen, MD where he met his wife, Bette, of 69 years. He graduated from Aberdeen High School and excelled as a soccer goalkeeper. He also loved baseball and basketball.



Jack and Bette eloped in 1950 in North Carolina with Jack's brother Roy Freeman as witness. They returned to Aberdeen and lived for a time with Bette's parents, Roland (Bris) and Ella Bristow. Bris and Jack became the best of friends over the years.



Jack joined the Air Force in 1951 where he learned his life long trade of radar maintenance. After four years in the Air Force he continued working on radars and guided missile systems for Sperry Corporation. He continued his role as an electronic technician for the Navy Civil Service until he retired in 1989.



Jack and Bette enjoyed the next fourteen years traveling the USA in their RV, visiting most of the lower forty-eight states and had a remarkable adventure to Alaska. They also enjoyed their warm winters in Florida. He enjoyed fishing on the Chesapeake Bay. In his older years he loved watching the birds in the bird feeder. One constant throughout his life was his love of his dogs and grand-dogs. He was a dedicated Virginia Tech Hokie fan.



Jackâ€™s greatest joy in his life was being with his family, especially his wife Bette. He had four children, Jack L. Freeman Jr., Robin Freeman Miner, Lisbeth Freeman, and Chris Freeman and his daughter and son in laws, Ed Miner, Kathryn Friedman, and Stef Freeman. He was the number one fan of his grandchildren; Miles and Joel Miner; Kristen Johnson; Lindsey Freeman; Julia, Danya and Eric Friedman; and Sam and Alana DuFresne. He had five great granddaughters and three great grandsons. He also had a beloved niece, Holly Pritchett, whom he considered to be his third daughter.



In lieu of flowers, Jack would love for donations to go to the Virginia Beach SPCA. These donations can be made by visiting www.tmcfunding.com. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 27th at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. In keeping with Jackâ€™s laid back attitude, casual dress is requested at his memorial service. A backyard picnic will follow the service. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019