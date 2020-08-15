Jack M. Hill, Sr. 93 of Norfolk, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Jack was predeceased by his loving wife Joanne and is survived by his four children and spouses; Jack & Rebecca Hill, Dianne Kinnison, Cathy Wheatley, and David & Cheryl Hill. He was blessed with six grandchildren Cris Bell, Nate Kinnison, Jackie Sonnacchio, Aaron Hill, Korey Hill, and Chandler Hill, as well as fourteen great-grandchildren.
Jack was an honor graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1949 with a degree in Civil Engineering, he worked as a field engineer and surveyor, design engineer, and project engineer with the MMM Design Group in Norfolk. He became vice-chairman of the Board-of-Directors in 1984 and later Chairman of the Board until his retirement in 2008. During his career, he served as an ASCE student advisor at Old Dominion University.
Visitations will be held Sunday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10AM-2PM and with family present on Monday, August 17 and Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6PM-8PM. A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Batten College of Engineering and Technology, at Old Dominion University https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=2d19c8
. Arrangements are under the care of Altmeyer Funeral Home, Southside Chapel 5033 Rouse Dr. Virginia Beach, VA 23462.