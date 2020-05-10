Jack Milo Barker, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born in Salem, Oregon to the late Milo H. Barker and Mary H. Dawson Barker. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and later retired as a steam and pipe fitter with membership in Local 290 of Portland, Oregon. He was a member of Saint Benedict's Catholic Church in Chesapeake, VA.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Elizabeth A. Spinks (Jack), Jacqueline M. Potts; sons, Robert A. Barker, Steven M. Barker, Charles E. Barker; sister, Nancy Barker; brother, Michael J. Barker; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild.
He will be laid to rest in Springfield, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to Saint Benedict's Catholic Church. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.