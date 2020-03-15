|
Jack O'Neill Kingsley of Virginia Beach entered into eternal life with Jesus on March 6th, 2020 at age 93. Born Jan. 19, 1927 in Richmond, VA to George and Vera Kingsley, "Papa Jack" was devoted to his loving wife of 70 years LaVerne F. Kingsley and adored by his daughters Lauren (Leslie) Reed of Kennesaw, GA and Tracy Altizer of Roanoke, VA, and sons-in-law Robert Reed and Joey Altizer.
An Eagle Scout and 1944 graduate of John Marshall H.S., Jack served two years in the U.S. Army before attending Richmond Professional Institute and later receiving his Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond. He spent most his career with the Veterans Administration in Roanoke, retiring as Asst. District Counsel in 1988. He and LaVerne then moved to Va. Beach, where he worked for Glasser & Glasser PLC before fully retiring. He was honored in 2002 with a 50-year plaque from the VA State Bar Association.
Jack was a Shriner and life member of the Legion of Honor and a faithful member of Haygood United Methodist Church. He was most proud of his family, who cherish memories of his love and kindness, and his many silly songs and and "papa-isms." Jack treasured visits with his grandchildren and loved sharing his passion for fishing. Besides his wife and daughters and their husbands, he is survived by grandchildren Noelle Abent, Brian Abent (Lynn), Ryan Reed, Kaelie Altizer, Hannah Altizer, Molly Reed Housholder (Tyler), great-grandson Aiden Housholder, sister Shirley Thurston (Danny), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, brother, and three sisters.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at Haygood UMC in Va. Beach on Sat., March 21st at 11:00am with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Haygood UMC or .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020