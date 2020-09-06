Jack Osment, 93, of Norfolk, Virginia peacefully passed away on September 4, 2020 at Heritage Hall Assisted Living. A Memorial Service will be held at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home on Friday, September 11, 2020. His ashes will be interred alongside his deceased wife, Mary at Rosewood Memorial Park.
He was born in Westminster, SC to Nellie Carter Osment and Wesley Jackson Osment on October 18, 1926. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary as well as a daughter, Debbie at age 25. He is survived by three daughters, Sharon Long (Steve) of Jacksonville, FL; Linda Lathan of Wilson, NC and Paul Manwaring (Brian) of Oswego, NY. His 5 grandchildren, Steven D. Long, III (Melissa ) of Florida, David Long (Tara) of San Diego; Covey Denton of Wilson, NC; Cody Lathan of Wilson, NC; Leslie Gilbert of Currituck, NC as well as 9 great grandchildren.
Jack serviced in the Navy during WWII and was honorable discharged. He was a bus driver for HRT for 40 years before his retirement. He was kind to all who knew him and was a true Jack-of-all-trades.
He especially looked forward to his daily lunches with his WWII buddies and others at his favorite place, Terri's. He forged lasting friendships and rarely missed his lunches. He was a regular at the restaurant for more than 20 years.
Special thanks to Jeff and Alan Long for their devotion and loved given to our Dad when we couldn't always be there. They were the "sons" that Dad never had. He loved his 4 girls with all his heart but he also loved Jeff and Alan as his surrogate sons.
Join us for a celebration of his life at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
