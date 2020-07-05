Jack Sherrell Hoots passed away June 26, 2020 at the age of 90. Jack was born July 29, 1929 in Yadkin County, North Carolina. He spent most of his young life in Norfolk, VA. and graduated from Maury High School in 1948. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served in the Korean War.He was a charter member of Bayside Christian Church where he was a deacon and actively served on many boards. He was a member of the Bayside Junior Chamber of Commerce.Jack possessed an affable demeanor and outgoing personality which allowed him to be a successful sales representative at Sandler Foods where he was employed for 25 years.Jack adored his family and had a long and fulfilling life. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Martha Bryant Hoots. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kathy Jensen and her husband Bentley, Stephen Hoots, Cindy Manning and her husband Tom. He is also survived by his grandsons, Tyler Jensen, Hunter Jensen and his wife, Cyndi Jensen and granddaughter, Chloe Hoots.Jack will be deeply missed by all. The family wishes to thank Marian Manor Assisted Living and the Hoy Center for the loving care they provided.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to Bayside Christian Church at 2224 Greenwell Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455.