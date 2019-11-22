Home

POWERED BY

Services
Great Bridge United Methodist
201 Stadium Dr
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Great Bridge United Methodist Church
201 Stadium Drive
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Marchese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Weldon Marchese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Weldon Marchese Obituary
Jack Weldon Marchese newborn son of Corey and Brandi Marchese lived a brief 54 minutes after his birth on Sunday November 10th, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Our rainbow baby Jack was predeceased by his sibling Reese Von Marchese.

Precious Jack is survived by his parents Corey and Brandi Marchese; his identical twin brother Gentry Carver Marchese; great grandparents, Mary E Putnam and John Kammerle; grandparents, Danette Likens, John Weldon Putnam (Sheryl Parrish), and Jan Negri (Cory); aunts and uncles, Amanda Likens, Nikki Petersen (Aaron), Kelli Putnam, and John-Robert Putnam; cousins, Matthew, Natalie, Mason and Maddox Petersen.

The family would like to thank all the staff of Sentara Leigh Hospital Family Maternity Suite; Dr. Parva and Dr. Kreider at the Group for Women; Dr. Kanaan and Dr. Martins of MFM at EVMS; the staff of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Labor and Delivery, the bereavement team, and lactation consultants.

We would also like to thank Dr. Glen Green and the staff of CHKD. Lastly, but not least THANK YOU to all our family and friends for all the love, support, hugs and prayers you have given us during this tragic time.

A memorial service will be held Sunday November 24th, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Great Bridge United Methodist Church, 201 Stadium Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Kennedy's Angels or CHKD in Jack Marchese's name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -