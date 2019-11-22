|
Jack Weldon Marchese newborn son of Corey and Brandi Marchese lived a brief 54 minutes after his birth on Sunday November 10th, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Our rainbow baby Jack was predeceased by his sibling Reese Von Marchese.
Precious Jack is survived by his parents Corey and Brandi Marchese; his identical twin brother Gentry Carver Marchese; great grandparents, Mary E Putnam and John Kammerle; grandparents, Danette Likens, John Weldon Putnam (Sheryl Parrish), and Jan Negri (Cory); aunts and uncles, Amanda Likens, Nikki Petersen (Aaron), Kelli Putnam, and John-Robert Putnam; cousins, Matthew, Natalie, Mason and Maddox Petersen.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Sentara Leigh Hospital Family Maternity Suite; Dr. Parva and Dr. Kreider at the Group for Women; Dr. Kanaan and Dr. Martins of MFM at EVMS; the staff of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Labor and Delivery, the bereavement team, and lactation consultants.
We would also like to thank Dr. Glen Green and the staff of CHKD. Lastly, but not least THANK YOU to all our family and friends for all the love, support, hugs and prayers you have given us during this tragic time.
A memorial service will be held Sunday November 24th, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Great Bridge United Methodist Church, 201 Stadium Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Kennedy's Angels or CHKD in Jack Marchese's name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 22, 2019