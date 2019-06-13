|
Jack Whitfield Maher, Jr. passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 with his wife of 47 years by his side. Born in Lynchburg, VA, he was the son of Jack and Irene Maher. Jack was a graduate of Oscar Smith High School. He was a proud Marine and the owner of Southern Welding & Fabrication Company for 46 years. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy; daughters, Karen (Bill) Prosser, Staci (Mark) Outlaw, and Karah (Jay) Lanier; siblings Judy Turlington, Eddie Gugelman, and James Maher; six grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Harriet Banks. At Jackâ€™s request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to World Wildlife Fund in Jackâ€™s honor.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 13, 2019