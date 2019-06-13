Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Maher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Whitfield Maher Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Whitfield Maher Jr. Obituary
Jack Whitfield Maher, Jr. passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 with his wife of 47 years by his side. Born in Lynchburg, VA, he was the son of Jack and Irene Maher. Jack was a graduate of Oscar Smith High School. He was a proud Marine and the owner of Southern Welding & Fabrication Company for 46 years. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy; daughters, Karen (Bill) Prosser, Staci (Mark) Outlaw, and Karah (Jay) Lanier; siblings Judy Turlington, Eddie Gugelman, and James Maher; six grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Harriet Banks. At Jackâ€™s request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to World Wildlife Fund in Jackâ€™s honor.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.