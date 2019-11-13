|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Elaine Wilson, 45, of Chesapeake, VA, went to be with the lord on November 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Born October 19, 1974, in Norfolk VA, Jackie was a Virginia Beach school teacher for over 20 years. Jackie's passions were her family and friends, Jackie could always be found with a smile at the ball fields and dance events where she loved cheering for her children's teams. Jackie was always willing to go the extra mile to bring joy.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jereme Wilson; their children, Tyler and Morgan; parents, Ellroy and Elaine Russell; father-in-law, Glenn Wilson; brother, Nicholas Weaver and his wife, Robin; sister-in-law, Jennifer Monneypenny; niece, Taylor Moneypenny; nephew, Nicholas Decker; and many cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Friday, Nov. 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The memorial service will be held at River Oak Church on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019