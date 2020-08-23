Jackie Lahy Dumire, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Bobby Jack and Hazel Lahy.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Albert Dumire; four children, Rinni (Megan), Susanne (Donnie), John (Amber), Shelley (Steven); seven grandchildren; one precious great granddaughter; a sister Donna Smith (Wayne); a brother, Ricky Lahy (Rosemary); and many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She loved them all.
Cremation is being handled by Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com