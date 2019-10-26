|
Jacob Allen Daughtrey, 35, passed away on Thursday October 24, 2019.
Jacob enjoyed playing baseball, going fishing and watching his favorite football team, the Washington Redskins. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his dancing skills.
Survivors include his father, Bobby Daughtrey (Cathy) of Carrsville; mother, Linda Ward (Jimmy) of Suffolk, VA; sister, Amanda Daughtrey of Suffolk, VA; nephew, Tristin Johnson of Suffolk; stepbrother, Jason Leonard of Carrollton; grandmother, Dorothy Daughtrey of Suffolk; girlfriend, Yvonne Bailey of Suffolk and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Matt Winters on Monday October 28, 2019 at Bethlehem Christian Church at 2 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior before the service. Burial will be held at Holland Cemetery after the service. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 26, 2019