Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bethlehem Christian Church
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Daughtrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Allen Daughtrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Allen Daughtrey Obituary
Jacob Allen Daughtrey, 35, passed away on Thursday October 24, 2019.

Jacob enjoyed playing baseball, going fishing and watching his favorite football team, the Washington Redskins. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his dancing skills.

Survivors include his father, Bobby Daughtrey (Cathy) of Carrsville; mother, Linda Ward (Jimmy) of Suffolk, VA; sister, Amanda Daughtrey of Suffolk, VA; nephew, Tristin Johnson of Suffolk; stepbrother, Jason Leonard of Carrollton; grandmother, Dorothy Daughtrey of Suffolk; girlfriend, Yvonne Bailey of Suffolk and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Matt Winters on Monday October 28, 2019 at Bethlehem Christian Church at 2 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior before the service. Burial will be held at Holland Cemetery after the service. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.