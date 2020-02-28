|
Jacob Cohen, 94, known lovingly as Jack, was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and was the son of the late Julius and Celia Shulman Cohen and was preceded in death by his son, David Millison and his brothers; Sol Cohen and Ramon Cohen.
Jack was the middle child of five and grew up on Shirley Avenue, in the heart of Norfolk. From the beginning of his life up until his very last breath, Jack took immense pride in being a true Norfolkian. In addition to his hometown pride, Jack reveled in his lifelong membership at Congregation Beth El and his active role in the Jewish community. Both Congregation Beth El and his parents have always held very special places in his heart.
Jack graduated from Maury High School and attended University of Virginia before joining the Army Air Corps. Forever proud of his military service on behalf of his Country, Jack flew 20 missions over Europe, as a bombardier on a B17 during World War II.
After the war, Jack went to work with his father, Julius, at Norfolk Packing Company. He served as President and CEO until 1996. Norfolk Packing Company was near and dear to his heart and Jack was known to have never missed a day of work. Jack relished the chance to work side by side with his beloved brother, Ramon Cohen, for over 50 years. Both Jack and Norfolk Packing Company developed a reputation for their â€˜honest weights and honest measures'.
Jack is survived by his wife, Loretta Comess Cohen of Norfolk, two daughters, Dana Pederson of Culpepper, Virginia and Rachelle Millison, of Annapolis, Maryland, his brother Harris Cohen of New York City and his sister, Helen Cohen Laibstain of Norfolk and numerous nephews and nieces. He was a proud and loving grandfather and role model to five grandchildren who adored him, Sydnee Millison, Ezra Beasley, Jules Millison, Jordan Beasley and Sheldon Millison. Jack was especially close to his nephew, Bruce Cohen.
Funeral Services will be held in Congregation Beth El on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM by Rabbi Michael Panitz and Cantor Wendi Fried. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Beth El. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2020