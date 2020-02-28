The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Congregation Beth El
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob "Jack" Cohen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob "Jack" Cohen Obituary
Jacob Cohen, 94, known lovingly as Jack, was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and was the son of the late Julius and Celia Shulman Cohen and was preceded in death by his son, David Millison and his brothers; Sol Cohen and Ramon Cohen.

Jack was the middle child of five and grew up on Shirley Avenue, in the heart of Norfolk. From the beginning of his life up until his very last breath, Jack took immense pride in being a true Norfolkian. In addition to his hometown pride, Jack reveled in his lifelong membership at Congregation Beth El and his active role in the Jewish community. Both Congregation Beth El and his parents have always held very special places in his heart.

Jack graduated from Maury High School and attended University of Virginia before joining the Army Air Corps. Forever proud of his military service on behalf of his Country, Jack flew 20 missions over Europe, as a bombardier on a B17 during World War II.

After the war, Jack went to work with his father, Julius, at Norfolk Packing Company. He served as President and CEO until 1996. Norfolk Packing Company was near and dear to his heart and Jack was known to have never missed a day of work. Jack relished the chance to work side by side with his beloved brother, Ramon Cohen, for over 50 years. Both Jack and Norfolk Packing Company developed a reputation for their â€˜honest weights and honest measures'.

Jack is survived by his wife, Loretta Comess Cohen of Norfolk, two daughters, Dana Pederson of Culpepper, Virginia and Rachelle Millison, of Annapolis, Maryland, his brother Harris Cohen of New York City and his sister, Helen Cohen Laibstain of Norfolk and numerous nephews and nieces. He was a proud and loving grandfather and role model to five grandchildren who adored him, Sydnee Millison, Ezra Beasley, Jules Millison, Jordan Beasley and Sheldon Millison. Jack was especially close to his nephew, Bruce Cohen.

Funeral Services will be held in Congregation Beth El on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM by Rabbi Michael Panitz and Cantor Wendi Fried. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Beth El. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -