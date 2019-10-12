Home

Jacob Dylan Babonis

Jacob Dylan Babonis Obituary
Jacob, you became a remarkable young man, graced with the kindest and most gentle soul. Today we celebrate you on what should have been your 21st birthday. God chose you as one of his Angels at the early age of 18 and we know you are now watching over us from Heaven. We will forever be humbled by your bravery and your heart. You are remembered and missed every single day and remain in our hearts forever.

Love you always - Mom and family (Genesis 28:15)
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 12, 2019
