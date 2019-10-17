The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Wake
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:30 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Paul's Catholic Church
522 High Street
Portsmouth,, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Elias Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Elias Reed Obituary
Jacob Elias Reed, 25, of Chesapeake, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 14, 2019.

Born in Chesapeake, he was the son of Stuart and Kathy Reed. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Chesapeake. Jacob was a graduate of Deep Creek High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the golf team. In his spare time, Jacob loved working out, skateboarding, fishing, and motor cross. He also enjoyed golfing with his Grandpap.

Including his parents, Jacob is survived by his sister, Savannah; maternal grandparents, James and Donna Jenkins; paternal grandmother, Shelby Reed; aunts and uncles, James Jenkins, Jr. (Lara), Tracy Jenkins, and Deborah Goodman; and a host of cousins. Also, special friends, Mike Wall, Emma Markel, and Logan Shank. Jacob was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, James Reed.

Jacob's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Saint Paul's Catholic Church, 522 High Street, Portsmouth, VA. A Christian Wake service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will then receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , in Jacob's memory.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now