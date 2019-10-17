|
|
Jacob Elias Reed, 25, of Chesapeake, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 14, 2019.
Born in Chesapeake, he was the son of Stuart and Kathy Reed. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Chesapeake. Jacob was a graduate of Deep Creek High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the golf team. In his spare time, Jacob loved working out, skateboarding, fishing, and motor cross. He also enjoyed golfing with his Grandpap.
Including his parents, Jacob is survived by his sister, Savannah; maternal grandparents, James and Donna Jenkins; paternal grandmother, Shelby Reed; aunts and uncles, James Jenkins, Jr. (Lara), Tracy Jenkins, and Deborah Goodman; and a host of cousins. Also, special friends, Mike Wall, Emma Markel, and Logan Shank. Jacob was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, James Reed.
Jacob's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Saint Paul's Catholic Church, 522 High Street, Portsmouth, VA. A Christian Wake service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will then receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , in Jacob's memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 17, 2019