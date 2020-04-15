|
Jacob Lee Frost, 23, a lifelong resident of Norfolk, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020. Jacob is survived by his loving parents, Roy (Jack) and Janet (Jan) Frost and brothers, Levi and David. Due to current conditions a private family graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16 at Blackwater Baptist Church Cemetery with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a future date. Condolences may be offered at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020