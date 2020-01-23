The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Jacob R. "Zudie" Zuidema, 80, of Pottstown, PA, formerly of Norfolk, VA, husband of Delma M. (Jones) Zuidema, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20 at his home with his wife and daughter present.

Born and raised in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Jacob and Elizabeth (Ward) Zuidema.

Jacob worked for CTDI in West Chester, PA for 24 years as an electronics specialist, retiring in 2014. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, photography and working on computers. He had a dry, quiet sense of humor and was known for being a practical joker on his family and friends.

Surviving with his wife of 56 yrs. are sons Jacob R. Zuidema Jr., and Gary Paul Zuidema; and daughter Michelle L. Zuidema with her longtime partner David Stevenson. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Margaret Johnston.

Services and interment are private and at a later date.

View obituary or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020
