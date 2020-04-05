The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Herz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Ann Herz


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Ann Herz Obituary
Jacqueline Ann (Dorsey) Herz, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a long battle with complications of a stroke and cancer.

Jackie was born August 14, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, to Sophie and Morris (Tex) Dorsey. She grew up in Island Park, working at her parents' diner where she met the love of her life, Maurice (Moe) L. Herz, whom she married in 1966 after graduating from West Hempstead High School. They lived in California, Ohio and Cuba before settling in Chesapeake, Virginia, where she enjoyed working with the school system, serving as the cafeteria manager at Great Bridge Primary for over 20 years.

She spent her life serving others and had a passion for spending time with her grandchildren, traveling with family and friends, shopping, and socializing with the Wildwood Heights Bunco Squad. She was an active member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, where she also volunteered at their food bank and for Meals on Wheels.

She was predeceased by both of her parents and her sister, Barbara Borack. She is survived by her husband, Moe; her daughter and son, Judy Mears and Ken Herz; her grandchildren: Tyler Fe and David, Sydney, and Camryn Herz; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home on Cedar Road. A private burial will be held at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Memorial donations in memory of Jackie may be made to Children's Tumor Foundation at www.ctf.org or to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -