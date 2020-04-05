|
Jacqueline Ann (Dorsey) Herz, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a long battle with complications of a stroke and cancer.
Jackie was born August 14, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, to Sophie and Morris (Tex) Dorsey. She grew up in Island Park, working at her parents' diner where she met the love of her life, Maurice (Moe) L. Herz, whom she married in 1966 after graduating from West Hempstead High School. They lived in California, Ohio and Cuba before settling in Chesapeake, Virginia, where she enjoyed working with the school system, serving as the cafeteria manager at Great Bridge Primary for over 20 years.
She spent her life serving others and had a passion for spending time with her grandchildren, traveling with family and friends, shopping, and socializing with the Wildwood Heights Bunco Squad. She was an active member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, where she also volunteered at their food bank and for Meals on Wheels.
She was predeceased by both of her parents and her sister, Barbara Borack. She is survived by her husband, Moe; her daughter and son, Judy Mears and Ken Herz; her grandchildren: Tyler Fe and David, Sydney, and Camryn Herz; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home on Cedar Road. A private burial will be held at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Memorial donations in memory of Jackie may be made to Children's Tumor Foundation at www.ctf.org or to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020