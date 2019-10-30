|
|
Mrs. Jacqueline C. Long, 92, of Chesapeake transitioned to be with the Lord on October 27, 2019. A long-time resident of Portsmouth, Jacqueline was a graduate of I.C. Norcom High School and Virginia State University, and a retired Portsmouth Public Schools teacher. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Cuthbert Long; parents James L. and Willie Essie Choate; brothers James, Osman, William, Donald, and Russell; sisters Gloria and Ruth; and great-great grandson Devin. Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memory three children, Donna C. Darden, Randolph B. Long, and Cherita Long, all of Chesapeake; her younger sister, Sara C. Brown of Suffolk; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one godson; one â€˜bonus son'; and a host of nieces, nephews, and former students. The family would like to thank her devoted home caregivers, Renee Wicks, Rochelle Mitchell, and Beverly Odom, who provided unwavering support and care. Jacqueline was a very humble, gentle, and kind person who was loved by many. She will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 4pm-7pm at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services (1248 George Washington Hwy N., Chesapeake VA, 23323). Graveside services will be held 11am on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens (3920 Airline Blvd, Chesapeake VA, 23321). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Jacqueline's alma maters, Virginia State University (Office of Institutional Advancement, Virginia State University, PO Box 9027, Virginia State University, 23806) or I.C. Norcom High School (I.C. Norcom High School Alumni Association, PO Box 3322, Portsmouth VA 23701). Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019