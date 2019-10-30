Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 George Washington Hwy N.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
3920 Airline Blvd
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline C. Long


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline C. Long Obituary
Mrs. Jacqueline C. Long, 92, of Chesapeake transitioned to be with the Lord on October 27, 2019. A long-time resident of Portsmouth, Jacqueline was a graduate of I.C. Norcom High School and Virginia State University, and a retired Portsmouth Public Schools teacher. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Cuthbert Long; parents James L. and Willie Essie Choate; brothers James, Osman, William, Donald, and Russell; sisters Gloria and Ruth; and great-great grandson Devin. Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memory three children, Donna C. Darden, Randolph B. Long, and Cherita Long, all of Chesapeake; her younger sister, Sara C. Brown of Suffolk; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one godson; one â€˜bonus son'; and a host of nieces, nephews, and former students. The family would like to thank her devoted home caregivers, Renee Wicks, Rochelle Mitchell, and Beverly Odom, who provided unwavering support and care. Jacqueline was a very humble, gentle, and kind person who was loved by many. She will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 4pm-7pm at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services (1248 George Washington Hwy N., Chesapeake VA, 23323). Graveside services will be held 11am on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens (3920 Airline Blvd, Chesapeake VA, 23321). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Jacqueline's alma maters, Virginia State University (Office of Institutional Advancement, Virginia State University, PO Box 9027, Virginia State University, 23806) or I.C. Norcom High School (I.C. Norcom High School Alumni Association, PO Box 3322, Portsmouth VA 23701). Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.