Jacqueline Connolly Callison
1936 - 2020
It is with great sadness the family of Jacqueline Connolly Callison, 83, announces, her peaceful passing on June 7, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by family. Jackie was born on November 8, 1936 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late William Francis Connolly and Mary Luck Walsh. She was also predeceased by her loving husband Dale R. Callison (Klu); stepfather William F. Walsh and sister, Anna Connolly Armitage.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda Grigg, husband Johnathan Grigg and their children, Nicholas Grigg (Laura) and Caroline Grigg; Anna Knight, her husband Jeffery Knight and their children, Allan K. Saunders, Sean Knight (Raquel) and Shannon Knight (Conner); her sons, James W. Askew, his wife Debbie Askew and their children, David Askew, Amy McNemar, and Cory Askew; Brett Askew, his wife Susan Askew and their children, Alanna Askew and Allison Askew; sister, Betty Connolly Etheridge; cousins, Tony Pezzella, Joan Smith, and Patsy Donati; dear friend, Debbie Derousse; 12 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

She retired from Ocean View Family Practice of Dr. T. Winston Gouldin and Dr. Harold M. Horton after 25 years of service then worked for Jackson Hewitt. She enjoyed her time with friends being an auxiliary member of American Legion Tidewater Post 327, VFW Post 3150 and the Fleet Reserve Association and a member of the Ocean View Democratic and Social Club.

Services to celebrate Jackie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Jackie's name to the American Heart Association or your local SPCA. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.
