Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline D. Mason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline D. Mason Obituary
Jacqueline was taken home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry Mason, Sr. and her mother, Adell Long. Left to cherish her memory are four children, Larry Mason, Jr. (Lola Mason), Curtis Mason, Sabrina Holmes (Darrin Holmes), and Spanyuar Jackson (Roy Jackson); four stepchildren, Jennifer Mason, Tennielle "Toria" Woodson, Alphonso Woodson, and Shemeka Lewis; a devoted friend, Fred Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.