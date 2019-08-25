|
|
Jacqueline was taken home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry Mason, Sr. and her mother, Adell Long. Left to cherish her memory are four children, Larry Mason, Jr. (Lola Mason), Curtis Mason, Sabrina Holmes (Darrin Holmes), and Spanyuar Jackson (Roy Jackson); four stepchildren, Jennifer Mason, Tennielle "Toria" Woodson, Alphonso Woodson, and Shemeka Lewis; a devoted friend, Fred Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019