Jacqueline E. Vann
Newsoms - Jacqueline Ellis "Jackie" Vann, 87, passed away November 28, 2020. Born in Southampton County, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Ellis and Ethel Saunders Ellis and was also predeceased by a son, Andy Franklin Vann, a sister, Mildred Catlett, and two brothers, B. F. Ellis, Jr. and Howard Ellis.

Jackie was a 1950 graduate of Newsoms High School and a member of Newsoms Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 69 years, Robert Sumner Vann, Sr.; two daughters, Sharon V. DeVillier (Ray) of Fayetteville, NC, and Vicki V. Gray (Wayne) of Boykins; two sons, Robert S. "Bobby" Vann, Jr. (Kathy) of Boykins and Randy C. Vann (Sherry) of Newsoms; a daughter-in-law, Ercelle Vann; 14 grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Newsoms Baptist Church with the Rev. Thomas Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Newsoms Baptist Church.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 1, 2020.
