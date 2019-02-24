Jacqueline E. Bryant passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Jackie was predeceased by her parents, James Thomas and Wince Bryant, her brother, James Thomas Bryant, Jr., and her sister Beverly G. Bryant. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Irma Craft Rattman (Downingtown, PA) and Dr. Sandra R. Bryant (Norfolk, VA). Her nephews, William Carr, Lawrence Carr, James T. Bryant, III, and Maurice Reggie Craft (Dowingtown, PA); Andy Rattman (Ashburn, VA), and Darryl Williams (Jacksonville, FL); great nephews Christopher Williams (Jacksonville, FL), Reece and Jaden Craft (Downingtown, PA). Her nieces Kimberly Bryant, Darryl Marie Williams, and Olivia Craft (Downingtown, PA); and a host of family members, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and friends who were family to her. Jackie was loved, admired and mentored by many. Jackie was educated at St. Joseph's/St. Mary's in Norfolk, VA. She graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School, Norfolk, VA. She graduated from ODU with a B.A. in English, M.A. from George Washington University and an Ed.D. from Virginia Tech. Her life's reach will continue to be felt by those touched by her ability, perseverance and faith demonstrated by her actions. Her smile and laughter will be missed by all. Visitation for family and friends will be held 4-6pm in Graves Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. On Wednesday, February 27 family and friends will assemble at Graves Funeral Home at 9:15am to travel in procession to the Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery beginning at 10am. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary