Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation Griffin Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Gillen Phillips


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Gillen Phillips Obituary
Jacqueline Lee Gillen Phillips, age 85, of Pittsboro, died Friday, July 12, 2019.

Jacqueline was born in Newport News, Virginia on February 19, 1934 to the late James Robert Gillen and Nannie Hazelwood Gillen. She was also preceded in death by her husband Billie Hunt Phillips.

She is survived by three daughters; Tamsey Hill and husband Robert of Pittsboro, Theresa Pollard and husband Robert of Hampton, Virginia, Channing Persinger and husband Herbert of South Charleston, West Virginia, one sister; Nancy Autry and husband Gene of Gloucester, Virginia, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00AM at Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation Griffin Chapel with Rev. Jeff Nash presiding. Burial will follow at Phillips Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the .

Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com

Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Phillips family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.