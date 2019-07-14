|
|
Jacqueline Lee Gillen Phillips, age 85, of Pittsboro, died Friday, July 12, 2019.
Jacqueline was born in Newport News, Virginia on February 19, 1934 to the late James Robert Gillen and Nannie Hazelwood Gillen. She was also preceded in death by her husband Billie Hunt Phillips.
She is survived by three daughters; Tamsey Hill and husband Robert of Pittsboro, Theresa Pollard and husband Robert of Hampton, Virginia, Channing Persinger and husband Herbert of South Charleston, West Virginia, one sister; Nancy Autry and husband Gene of Gloucester, Virginia, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00AM at Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation Griffin Chapel with Rev. Jeff Nash presiding. Burial will follow at Phillips Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the .
Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com
Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Phillips family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019