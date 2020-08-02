1/
Jacqueline "Jackie" Kuwik
Jacqueline "Jackie" Kuwik, 58, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed peacefully on July 31, 2020.

Jackie is survived by her husband Thomas Kuwik; her three daughters, Andrea Caretta, Ashley Waxter, and Amanda Greene; 5 grandchildren, Seray Kuwik, Noah Caretta, Gabrielle Billingsley, Maggie Caretta, and Zelma Waxter; her mother, Marie Orlowski; and her two sisters, Dawn Gentile and Michelle Leone.

Jackie loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, plant in her garden, and entertain for family and friends in her home. She had a heart of gold and welcomed everyone; she will be missed by all.

A memorial will be held at 3pm on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, at 3445 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456; a visitation hour will be held from 2-3 pm for all. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
AUG
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
