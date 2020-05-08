Jacqueline Mae Roberts Scott
Jacqueline Mae Roberts Scott, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born in Suffolk, VA to the late James Otis Roberts Sr. and Cleo Desmond Joyner Roberts. Jackie attended Suffolk Public Schools and obtained her Bachelor's degree in English with honors from Hampton University where she was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Jackie, as she was fondly called, taught English in various area schools including Andrew J. Brown, Booker T. Washington, Southwestern, John F. Kennedy, and Suffolk High. During her many years as an educator, Jackie received the high recognition award as Teacher of the Year. Jackie was very well known as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was devoted to her missionary and correspondent work, teaching individuals about the bible, as well as teaching individuals how to read. Jackie was an avid writer, and encouraged numerous individuals by sending notes, cards, and letters, especially to those incarcerated. Jackie was a helper to so many people however and whenever she could be. She was a blessing to all who knew her and will be truly missed by her family and friends. Jackie is survived by her daughters, Tamera and Jasmine Scott; grandchildren, Prenell, Rakheem and Kingdom Scott; five great grandchildren; brother, James Roberts Jr; and sisters, Rudean Roberts Harrell, Ava Roberts Wilson and Joyce Roberts Fitzgerald. Jackie's memorial service will be held at a later date. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
