Jacqueline O. Hamilton, born March 1929, died on November 19, 2020, Her parents and devoted husband, Ralph P. Hamilton, Sr., preceded her in death. Her daughter, Kathleen (Harry) Gerwien, and son, R. Palmer (Bobbi) Hamilton, Jr. and three beloved grandchildren survive her.



Jackie was raised in Halifax, Va. during the Depression and WWII while her mother pioneered as a career woman. Graduating from James Madison College in 1952, Jackie embarked on a career as a Home Economist with VEPCO traveling rural Virginia to help homemakers adopt the new technology of electric appliances.



Jackie lived in Richmond, Tidewater and the Northern Neck, making lifelong friends in all locations. She loved animals and had dogs from childhood until her eighties. She fed birds and marveled at the beauty of wildlife and the water.



Jackie was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk, and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Kilmarnock. She taught Sunday school, served on many committees and sewed gifts for CHKD patients.



Jackie had an artist's eye and a flare for decor, cooking and gardening. Jackie's sense of humor served her well, including laughing at herself. She adored her husband, Ralph, and her children. She taught her children to arrange flowers, play Mahjong, find treasures, try world cuisine and how to face death and eternity with honesty.



Jackie's faith gave her peace. She donated her body to research. Post research, her cremated remains will be spread over her husband's grave. Jackie held her family and friends in her heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Virginia Beach SPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store