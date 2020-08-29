On Tuesday evening, Jacqueline "Jackie" Manzione passed quietly from this life into the next; but the lasting impression she left on those that loved her and those that may've only met her for a moment was anything but understated. Her energy, her laugh, her wit, and her charm were magnetic and inescapable. Her faith was fierce â€" as a member of Port Norfolk Baptist Church, she dedicated her time and talents to spreading the word of God, and moreover, committed her life to living by it. Whether turning a 3-month, teenage courtship into nearly 60 years of marriage with her beloved and departed husband Pete, to raising two rambunctious, curly haired boys in Don and Tony into a pair of proud and successful men with wonderful, loving wives of their own in Debbie and Virginia, to the joy of her grandchildren Jessica and Peter for which her world completely turned for, to keeping close no matter life's distance nor detours with her brothers Thurman ("Noani"), Ralph, Otis and sister Mary, there was no more sure fire way to get a smile out of Jackie (nor to lose an afternoon in conversation) than to ask her about her family. And that love wasn't just reserved for those sharing her last name either, as Tom, Carey, Jarrett, Reese, and the girls were there for every big moment, and friends like Rusty, Tim, and Billy became like surrogate sons, checking in and cutting up with her. She was that friendly face you remembered from behind a Suburban Pharmacy counter, the one you always asked to offer a perfect blessing, the last to leave a Sunday dinner table, and the first to offer an opinion on whatever topic was in the air. She was a matriarch for mothers lost, loved getting sand between her toes, the loudest voice on a bleachered ballfield, had a knack for swaying you into staying just a little longer, and a storyteller that knew how to hold onto an audience. She was unique, and she was irreplaceable. To our mom, our sister, our Nana, our aunt, and our friend â€" we love you, we'll see you again, and we know you're never far away. Deep Creek Baptist Church on 4710 High St. W, in Portsmouth will hold a visitation at 1pm and funeral services at 2pm on 8/31/20, and the family hopes you'll make a donation in the charity of your choosing in her memory.



