Jacqueline "Lynn" Smith
1946 - 2020
Smith, Jacqueline "Lynn" Wolcott, 74, passed away July 17, 2020 after a brave battle with Alzheimer's. Lynn was born on June 19, 1946 in Norfolk, VA., to Jacqueline "Jackie" Moore Wolcott and James W. Wolcott, Jr., both of whom predeceased her. Several years after graduating from Virginia Beach High School in 1964, she moved to Richmond, Va., where she raised her three daughters. Lynn is survived by her husband, David H. Smith; her daughters, Tiffney L. Wittersheim, Candice W. Smith (Chris), and Allison W. DeWitt (Matt); her grandson, Connor A. DeWitt; and her brothers, James W. Wolcott III, and Addis "Moe" Wolcott (Debbie). Lynn's smile was contagious and could light up a room. She loved the beach, music and dancing. She will be missed and loved forever. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Princess Anne Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Va.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Woody Funeral Home Parham
Funeral services provided by
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
8042883013
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 21, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
