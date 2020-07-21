Smith, Jacqueline "Lynn" Wolcott, 74, passed away July 17, 2020 after a brave battle with Alzheimer's. Lynn was born on June 19, 1946 in Norfolk, VA., to Jacqueline "Jackie" Moore Wolcott and James W. Wolcott, Jr., both of whom predeceased her. Several years after graduating from Virginia Beach High School in 1964, she moved to Richmond, Va., where she raised her three daughters. Lynn is survived by her husband, David H. Smith; her daughters, Tiffney L. Wittersheim, Candice W. Smith (Chris), and Allison W. DeWitt (Matt); her grandson, Connor A. DeWitt; and her brothers, James W. Wolcott III, and Addis "Moe" Wolcott (Debbie). Lynn's smile was contagious and could light up a room. She loved the beach, music and dancing. She will be missed and loved forever. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Princess Anne Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Va.



