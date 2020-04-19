The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Jacqueline Smith Fanney


1926 - 2020
Jacqueline Smith Fanney Obituary
Jacqueline S. Fanney was called home by Our Lord on April 7, 2020. She was born May 19, 1926 and grew up in Norfolk, VA. She was pre-deceased by her parents: Theresa and Frank, four siblings and her husband Ben Fanney. She resided in Va. Beach. Her inspiration was to insure her family had the best sense of love and family values she so lovingly provided. She is survived by her children, Kimblyn, Harriet, Jan (Vinny) and Benny; grandchildren, Tammy (Brian), William, Dawnie (Fred), Clinton, Micah and namesake, Jacqueline Danielle (deceased). She will also be missed by her seven great-grandchildren and three great- great grands. A Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers we invite you to donate to a or Back Bay Christian Assembly.

Condolences may be offered at waltonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
