Jacqueline (Jackie) Wagner Palmer aged 94, passed away Feb. 27, 2020 after suffering a medical emergency on Monday, February 17, 2020. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family. Born in 1925, Jackie lived all of her adult life in Norfolk. She was retired from C&P Telephone Co.
She was predeceased by her husband Warren L. Palmer.An orphan from age eight, she was predeceased by siblings Vernard Wagner, Alvin Wagner and Frances Wagner Ball. She was also predeceased by the father of her two sons - Frederick H. Gaskins, Jr. She is survived by son Robert (Deborah) Gaskins of Chesapeake, Va and daughter Cathy (Tim) McElhannon of Amelia Island, Fl. She is also survived by son Frederick H. (Charlene) Gaskins, III of Loudon, Tn and several special nieces, grandnieces and nephews.
She adored her seven grandchildren: Angela and Hannah, Jennifer Lee, Robin and Patsy, and Ashley and Jeffrey as well as their respective spouses. She was grateful to have had14 loving great-grandchildren and was thrilled to have two great-great-grandchildren.
A family memorial service will be held at a future date at Alfred G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, where she will be buried with Warren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020