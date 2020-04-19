The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Strobel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Ward "Jackie" Strobel


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Ward "Jackie" Strobel Obituary
Suffolk - Jacqueline "Jackie" Ward Strobel, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on May 31, 1927; and was the daughter of the late Rudolph Ward and Frances Vick Ward. Jackie was a 1945 graduate of Cradock High School; and was the secretary for 25 years at the Kirk-Cone Rehabilitation Center with the Chesapeake Public Schools. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 60 years. Jackie was also an active member of Deep Creek Baptist Church, West Portsmouth Campus, formerly Western Branch Baptist Church, in the Willing Workers class.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard Ward, her son, David McCain, and granddaughter, Amy Triplett Bond.

She is survived by her two daughters, Janet McCain Bartley and Kathy McCain Triplett (Heyward); a son, Doug McCain; step-children, Daniel Fulton (Betsy), Michael Fulton (Sonya), Timothy Fulton (Amy), and Laurie Fulton Reisenbichler (Heink); grandchildren, Jay and Brian Triplett, Meghan, Mallory, and Nathan McCain, and Katelyn Alvarez; step-grandchildren, Natalie Diaz, Carly and Courtney Fulton, E.J Coakley (Laura), Jason Coakley (Adrienne), Scott, Matthew, and Maggie Fulton, and Matthew Reisenbichler; and great-grandchildren, Marlee, Jacob, Kayla, Dakota, Landon, Noah, Avery, Baylee, Haylee, Zachary, and Ethan.

Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitations and receiving of friends by the family. For those that wish to view and pay their respects may do so from 10 AM - 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Monday, April 20, 2020. Funeral services and burial will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -