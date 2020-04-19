|
|
Suffolk - Jacqueline "Jackie" Ward Strobel, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on May 31, 1927; and was the daughter of the late Rudolph Ward and Frances Vick Ward. Jackie was a 1945 graduate of Cradock High School; and was the secretary for 25 years at the Kirk-Cone Rehabilitation Center with the Chesapeake Public Schools. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 60 years. Jackie was also an active member of Deep Creek Baptist Church, West Portsmouth Campus, formerly Western Branch Baptist Church, in the Willing Workers class.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard Ward, her son, David McCain, and granddaughter, Amy Triplett Bond.
She is survived by her two daughters, Janet McCain Bartley and Kathy McCain Triplett (Heyward); a son, Doug McCain; step-children, Daniel Fulton (Betsy), Michael Fulton (Sonya), Timothy Fulton (Amy), and Laurie Fulton Reisenbichler (Heink); grandchildren, Jay and Brian Triplett, Meghan, Mallory, and Nathan McCain, and Katelyn Alvarez; step-grandchildren, Natalie Diaz, Carly and Courtney Fulton, E.J Coakley (Laura), Jason Coakley (Adrienne), Scott, Matthew, and Maggie Fulton, and Matthew Reisenbichler; and great-grandchildren, Marlee, Jacob, Kayla, Dakota, Landon, Noah, Avery, Baylee, Haylee, Zachary, and Ethan.
Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitations and receiving of friends by the family. For those that wish to view and pay their respects may do so from 10 AM - 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Monday, April 20, 2020. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020