Jacqueline Williams Rowland
Jacqueline Williams "Jackie" Rowland, of Edenton, NC, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, she was the daughter of the late Weems "Bud" and Clara Williams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Fred Rowland, her husband of over 54 years.

Jackie loved being a homemaker and was a great cook and talented crafter. Her love of crafts and crafting lead her to open and manage a store in Edenton. She was also a licensed cosmetologist having worked for many years in both Portsmouth and Edenton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cape Colony Church of Christ, PO Box 432, Edenton, NC 27932, the church she attended and had enjoyed fellowship.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 18, 2020.
