Jacquelyn M. Lovett
Jacquelyn M. Lovett was called home to be with the Lord June 16, 2020. Survivors include three sisters Sandra Turner (Chester), Diane Osei-Tutu (James), and Renee Lovett; one brother Howard Lovett (Tina), and a host of relatives. Viewing 10am Friday at Abundant Life Ministries, Virginia Beach, followed by the funeral at 11am. Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
10:00 AM
Abundant Life Ministries
JUN
19
Funeral
11:00 AM
Abundant Life Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
500 Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
757-543-9343
