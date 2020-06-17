Or Copy this URL to Share

Jacquelyn M. Lovett was called home to be with the Lord June 16, 2020. Survivors include three sisters Sandra Turner (Chester), Diane Osei-Tutu (James), and Renee Lovett; one brother Howard Lovett (Tina), and a host of relatives. Viewing 10am Friday at Abundant Life Ministries, Virginia Beach, followed by the funeral at 11am. Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store