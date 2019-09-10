|
|
On the morning of Wednesday, September 4, 2019 the Lord took Jacq to His home to be with her husband Don, her parents, brother, sister and many friends for a joyous reunion. A great wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, godmother, "other mother", and friend. Jacq was always cooking and hosting others to make them feel accepted and welcome.
Born in Birmingham, Alabama on May 15, 1930 to Ezra and Clara Middleton, Jacq was the youngest child but was always active in the lives of others. In 1952 she met the love of her life Donald Stephens and they married in 1953. Him being in the Navy, they traveled the world and were blessed with two daughters Elizabeth (Beth) and LouAnn. Settling in Virginia Beach after retirement, she immediately became the hub of the neighborhood with her cheery disposition and great cooking. As a part of the "Widows'" group of the chapel at Little Creek Amphibious Base, she made many friends who cared for each other through the years.
She leaves behind Elizabeth Pipkin (Beth) and her husband Robert ; LouAnn Leonard and her husband Jeffrey; grandchildren David Pipkin, Dana Graham (Sean), Emily Leonard; great grandchildren Aubrey, Blakeslee and Grady, godson Ryan Collins, "other daughter" Diane Sullivan and their families.
A memorial service will be held at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church, 4392 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 AM. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 10, 2019