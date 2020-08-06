Jacquelyn Penny Watson Dudley, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Hampton, VA to the late Charles and Dorothy Watson, she was predeceased by her late husband of 58 years, Raymond W. Dudley.
Jacquelyn was a graduate of Hampton High and Longwood College. She taught in the Suffolk Public Schools, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and did private tutoring with children. She was a member of the Suffolk Christian Church and sang in the choir. She instilled her great love of music and the arts in her children.
She is survived by her children, Ray Dudley, Jr., Dr. David Dudley, Scott Dudley, and Penny Dudley, and one granddaughter, Mackenzie Birkit and her only brother, C.W. Watson, Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1 PM in the Cypress Church Cemetery. The family requests memorial donations to the charity of donor's choice. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com