Jacquelyn Smith Lucas passed away November 2nd, 2019. Her loved ones were at her side to send her into the arms of her Lord Jesus. Left to cherish many memories are her husband, Steve, and daughter, Morgan. Jacquelyn was born in Virginia Beach to Jack Walter Smith and Mary Miller Smith. She graduated from First Colonial High School and received her degree from UNC Chapel Hill.
Whether achieving national status for hospital pharma sales, managing extensive construction projects for her church, putting together full blown Christmas pageants at a moment's notice or organizing incredible block parties for the neighborhood kids; She attacked all with perfection, passion and zeal. She was an unstoppable force. In fact, even now, she is likely meeting with Jesus to discuss her suggestions for decorating and improving the Heavenly mansion. Due to the tragic circumstances of her mother's death she was left with an extreme distaste for funeral services. As such, the family will honor her wishes and there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating at https://secure.paperlesstrans.com/CBDF and comment "Alexander Paul Divaris Memorial Scholarship Fund."
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019