Jacqullne Louise (Hicks) Grier was born on October 26, 1933 to William Cornelius Hicks and Willamae (Pitt) Hicks, in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was preceded by them at a young age, along with two sons, Anthony Cornelius Grier and Patrice Lumumba Grier; and an older sister, Rosa-Mae Harrison. She was employed at the Norfolk Navy Shipyard for over 20 years. In addition, she performed a variety of other jobs before making a career at the shipyard. She attended and graduated from Lady of Victory Catholic High School. Mrs. Jacqullne Louise Grier was a member of the Presbyterian Church and loved to attend the services there, before becoming ill. She departed this life at Mary Jane Home Care on Monday, March 11, 2019, following a brief period of illness. Jacquline was a model of strength, love and wisdom. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was the peacemaker in the family. Always there to advise, listen and comfort. Jacqullne leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Charles W. Grier Sr., her daughter Barbara and her husband Leigh & (grandchildren); Charles W. Jr., oldest son; Andre Carlton Grier, her youngest sister, Norma Powell & children; family member Cheryl T. Bland and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and co-workers.Visitation will be held 4-7pm Tuesday, Mach 19, 2019 at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake. A Life Celebration Service will be held 11am Wednesday at Community Presbyterian Church, 801 Tazewell St, Portsmouth. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2019