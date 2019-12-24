|
|
Jackie Wommack Cummings of Chesapeake went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1936 in South Norfolk which is now the City of Chesapeake VA.
Jackie was a long-time member of South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church and also attended Raleigh Heights Baptist Church. She was an active participant in her neighborhood of 62 years and loved her neighbors. Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jackie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Ivey Richard "Dick" Cummings, III whom she missed very much. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Tennyson and Sallie Wommack; sisters, Elizabeth Small, Doris Forbes, Louise "Babe" Arnold and Sallie Rae Powell; and brother, Lynwood Wommack.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Terry Lynn Cummings Pearce and partner, Susan West of Chesapeake; son, I. Richard "Ricky" Cummings, IV and partner, Mark Eddie of Chesapeake; granddaughter, Meredith P Gonzales and husband, Aaron Gonzales of Chesapeake; grandson, Zachary T Pearce of Durham, NC; and great granddaughters, Avery and Harper; great grandson, Hudson; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Hospice Nurse, Mike for his comfort and care during the past six weeks. Also, a heartfelt thanks to Ruth's Care and Thelma for support, understanding and love they gave to mom in her last days. The family appreciates them both more than words can say.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thursday, December 26,2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Following the service, the family invites you to join them in the reception center of the funeral home for a time of fellowship. In lieu of Flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 24, 2019