What an inspirational leader and an amazing mom to so many (beyond the five Singh sisters). It was a true blessing to have known Auntie Ji for over 40 years and it was through Auntie ji, that we got to know and love Tuni, Mini, Simi, Shamina and Vini ( and of course Amarjit Uncle). Lots of love to you and we miss all of you. God bless and lots of love your way.

Bhavdeep (Pintu) Singh

