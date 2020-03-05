|
|
Jake "Forrest" Allen Ulrich, 30, went to be with Jesus on February 27, 2020. He was born in California to Susan Kimberly Ulrich and Eric Brian Ulrich. He then moved to Virginia where he was surrounded by many loved ones through his childhood, middle school and high school years. Jake will be fondly remembered for his pure happiness, great sense of humor, compassion for everyone, joyful way of life and when he hugged you and told you he loved you it was meant full hearted. Jake was talented in many areas such as surfing, snowboarding, skateboarding, welding, but mostly loved being around the ones he loved. He graduated from Lakeland High School in the class of 2008 with a welding certificate. His family was so very proud of him for all of his accomplishments, determination, perseverance and hard work. Jake will be missed and loved daily by many, including his mom, Susan Kimberly Ulrich; dad, Eric Brian Ulrich; sister and best friend, Zoe Alyssa Westerfrield; Grandparents, Debbie (MiMi) and Keith Moore, Alan Carl Ulrich, Donna Martin, and was predeceased by his grandmother, Diane S. Moore. Jake's celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm, Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3515 Robs Dr, Suffolk, VA 23434. Visitation will follow the service. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020