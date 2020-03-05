The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
View Map

Jake Allen Ulrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jake Allen Ulrich Obituary
Jake "Forrest" Allen Ulrich, 30, went to be with Jesus on February 27, 2020. He was born in California to Susan Kimberly Ulrich and Eric Brian Ulrich. He then moved to Virginia where he was surrounded by many loved ones through his childhood, middle school and high school years. Jake will be fondly remembered for his pure happiness, great sense of humor, compassion for everyone, joyful way of life and when he hugged you and told you he loved you it was meant full hearted. Jake was talented in many areas such as surfing, snowboarding, skateboarding, welding, but mostly loved being around the ones he loved. He graduated from Lakeland High School in the class of 2008 with a welding certificate. His family was so very proud of him for all of his accomplishments, determination, perseverance and hard work. Jake will be missed and loved daily by many, including his mom, Susan Kimberly Ulrich; dad, Eric Brian Ulrich; sister and best friend, Zoe Alyssa Westerfrield; Grandparents, Debbie (MiMi) and Keith Moore, Alan Carl Ulrich, Donna Martin, and was predeceased by his grandmother, Diane S. Moore. Jake's celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm, Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3515 Robs Dr, Suffolk, VA 23434. Visitation will follow the service. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jake's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -