The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Jake Midgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jake D. Midgett


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jake D. Midgett Obituary
Jake Daniels Midgett, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 26, 2020 after his valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Wanchese, NC on July 1, 1942. He is predeceased by his mother, Lucille Daniels Midgett; his father, Chesley Colis Midgett, Sr.; and his sister, Jackie Midgett Rodgers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Ann Edwards Midgett; three daughters, Lisa Campbell (Lloyd), Lisa German and Kim Stallings (Aaron); a son, Kenneth Midgett (Summar); his brother, Chesley C. Midgett, Jr.; and his beloved grandchildren.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Above all he loved the Lord and served Him through his church. He was an ordained deacon and a 32 degree Mason. He worked at Colonial Stores for 20 years, Food Lion 26 years and retired in 2008. He enjoyed being with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.

Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements. All services will remain private.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jake's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -