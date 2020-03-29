|
Jake Daniels Midgett, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 26, 2020 after his valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Wanchese, NC on July 1, 1942. He is predeceased by his mother, Lucille Daniels Midgett; his father, Chesley Colis Midgett, Sr.; and his sister, Jackie Midgett Rodgers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Ann Edwards Midgett; three daughters, Lisa Campbell (Lloyd), Lisa German and Kim Stallings (Aaron); a son, Kenneth Midgett (Summar); his brother, Chesley C. Midgett, Jr.; and his beloved grandchildren.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Above all he loved the Lord and served Him through his church. He was an ordained deacon and a 32 degree Mason. He worked at Colonial Stores for 20 years, Food Lion 26 years and retired in 2008. He enjoyed being with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements. All services will remain private.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020