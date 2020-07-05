LCDR James A (Art) Hamel III, USN, Ret May 17, 1929 - June 26, 2020Art's life was the stuff old movies were made of, with great actors, the whole world as his stage & a long run at the box office. He would have starred in "It's a Wonderful Life" had it been about a kind man's naval career & passion for horses.Born in Pittsburg, PA to James A Hamel II and Rachel Augustine, the eldest of 6 children, Art joined the Navy at 15 after his grandfather told him "they don't have gardens on ships", gardening being his least favorite thing to do throughout his whole life.Spanning 3 decades, his Naval career took him to almost every continent on the globe and included tours of duty in Korea & Viet Nam where he earned a bronze star. Always proud of running the ships' engines & teaching recruits, Art spun yarns about his naval exploits during his entire retirement.While home on leave after his 1st tour in Viet Nam, Art met Anita, fell in love & quickly became father to 5 children, having the 6th, James A Hamel IV, within a few yrs. They started married life at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in IL, moved to VA Beach in the early 70's for his last duty station at the Norfolk Naval Base, before spending retired life in Gainesville, TX on a ranch & eventually returning to VA 6 yrs ago.They spent their married years raising, breeding & showing horses, a passion that started with Art purchasing Little John, a huge Morgan, before he met Anita. They were founding members of the Virginia State Appaloosa Association and moved to TX with their daughter Sharon & son-in-law when they started a cutting horse breeding program.Art was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, his 3 youngest sons Michael Smith, Paul & lil' Art Hamel, his sisters Bernice Keibler & May Caulley. He is survived by his brothers Bart & Don Hamel & his sister Georgie (John) Wettstein, his 3 oldest children, Larry (Caroline) Smith, Susan Plaster & Sharon (Keith) Feister, 7 grandchildren, his doting great granddaughter, nieces & nephews.Art's family would like to thank his private duty caregivers, & the staffs of Seniorcorp & Interim Healthcare & Hospice for the wonderful care they provided these past 2 years. It has been greatly appreciated.