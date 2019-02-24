James A. â€œJimmyâ€ Harrell, Jr., 82, of 166 Ocean Boulevard, Southern Shores, NC passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday night, February 20, 2019. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on June 21, 1936 to the late James A. Harrell and Elizabeth Parker Harrell. Jimmy was C.E.O. and co-owner of George Wood Farms. He was a member of Duck United Methodist Church and formerly served in the National Guard. He was a Board Member and past President of Corn Growers Association of NC and a member of the NC Agriculture Finance Authority. He was also a member of the US Potato Board and a member and past president of the NC Potato Association. He also served on the Gateway Bank Advisory Board, was a former Elizabeth City Jaycee and a member of The Widowâ€™s Son Lodge No. 75. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca â€œBeckyâ€ Hampton Harrell of the home, a daughter, Lori H. Worthington and husband, Jon, of Camden, NC and a step daughter, Lindsey C. Newbern of San Jose, CA. Also, surviving is a sister, Barbara H. Owney of Elizabeth City, NC and two grandchildren, Jake Worthington of Camden, NC and Neah V. Menne of San Jose, CA. Mr. Harrell was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Harrell.Anyone who knew Jimmy knew of his love of NC State, farming, family, friends and having a good time. It was hard to find him without a smile on his face.A Service of Reflection will be conducted Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 4:00pm in the First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City, NC by Rev. David Clift. The family will receive family and friends Friday evening, March 1, 2019, from 7:00 â€" 8:30 at Twiford Funeral Home, Elizabeth City, NC and at other times at their residence, 166 Ocean Blvd, Southern Shores, NC. The family suggests memorial gifts may be sent to Duck United Methodist Church, P.O Box 8010, Duck, NC 27949 or to oneâ€™s favorite charity. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Harrell family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary