James Albert Harris Jr. transitioned from earth to eternal rest of Tuesday, August 13, 2019. James entered this world on November 17, 1928 to the late Sgt. James Harris, Sr. and Mary Payton in Norfolk, VA. James attended the First Baptist Church of Logan Park and accepted Christ there at an early age. He remained a faithful and loyal member until his demise. He married his best friend Willie Mae Spivey on July 6, 1957. He taught in the Norfolk Public School system for 30 years and ended his career as a Biology teacher at Lake Taylor High School. He is predeceased by his godly wife, Willie Mae Harris and his daughter, Hattie Williamson. He leaves to cherish his memory, three sons, James Harris III, Jerome Eric Harris, and Lamont Harris and one daughter, April Harris. We will miss him dearly. James Harris enjoyed life to the fullest. His earthly journey has been completed. May â€œWell done thou faithful servantâ€ be his reward. A funeral service will be held, 1pm, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church-Logan Park, 7493 Diven St., Norfolk, VA 23505. Metropolitan Fuenral Service, Granby.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 15, 2019