Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church-Logan Park
7493 Diven St
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Harris Jr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Harris Jr. Obituary
James Albert Harris Jr. transitioned from earth to eternal rest of Tuesday, August 13, 2019. James entered this world on November 17, 1928 to the late Sgt. James Harris, Sr. and Mary Payton in Norfolk, VA. James attended the First Baptist Church of Logan Park and accepted Christ there at an early age. He remained a faithful and loyal member until his demise. He married his best friend Willie Mae Spivey on July 6, 1957. He taught in the Norfolk Public School system for 30 years and ended his career as a Biology teacher at Lake Taylor High School. He is predeceased by his godly wife, Willie Mae Harris and his daughter, Hattie Williamson. He leaves to cherish his memory, three sons, James Harris III, Jerome Eric Harris, and Lamont Harris and one daughter, April Harris. We will miss him dearly. James Harris enjoyed life to the fullest. His earthly journey has been completed. May â€œWell done thou faithful servantâ€ be his reward. A funeral service will be held, 1pm, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church-Logan Park, 7493 Diven St., Norfolk, VA 23505. Metropolitan Fuenral Service, Granby.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.