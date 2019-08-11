|
|
James A. Monroe, Jr. (Jim) of Topping, VA departed this life on August 7, 2019 from natural causes. Jim was born in Norfolk, VA on April 9, 1932. He was predeceased by his parents, James A. Monroe, Sr. and Marie M. Monroe. He is survived by his four children; Catherine M. Carney of Norfolk, James A. Monroe III and wife Kelly of Virginia Beach, Lee M. Winston of Norfolk and David M. Monroe of Tybee Island, GA. Jim will also be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren; Elizabeth, Marie and Marshall Carney, Jason and Jack Monroe and Hannah, Josh and Jake Monroe.
Jim was an Army Veteran who served with the 45th Recon Company, 45th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He moved to Roanoke, VA in 1965 and opened the Olympic Sport Shop. He was a Charter Member and past president of the Cave Spring Optimist Club and started the Cave Spring Optimist Clubâ€™s Smith Mountain Fishing Tournament. He joined the Virginia Tech Hokie Club in 1969 and loved to follow the Hokies, home and away, during the 80â€™s and 90â€™s. He and his long-time companion, Myra Sellers, didnâ€™t miss a game during the 80â€™s. In later life, he loved to go with her on cruises and his love for baseball took them to Florida for many Spring Training trips. He also enjoyed fishing from mountain streams, to the Rappahannock River, to Marathon, FL where he won the Bone Fish Tournament in 1973.
A funeral will be conducted by the Reverend Edward Harrow at Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home in Saluda, VA on August 17, 2019 at 11:00am. A reception will follow afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Marie M. Monroe Nursing Scholarship Fund, c/o CHKD, P.O. Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23501 or James A. Monroe Sr. Baseball Scholarship Fund, c/o VTAF, P.O. Box 10307 Blacksburg, VA 24062-9985.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019