1/1
Capt. James A. Smith USN (Ret)
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Capt. James A. Smith, USN (Ret)

Capt. James A. Smith, SC, USN (Ret), 97, passed away on 12 September at home in Virginia Beach. He is survived by his children Eileen Shea, Jean Edwards, James Smith, Karen Lewis, Bernard Smith, Richard Smith, 16 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 71 years Harriett Gunn, a granddaughter, a great-grandson, and a son-in-law Bruce Edwards.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 11 am Tuesday 22 September at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1279 N Great Neck Rd Virginia Beach. Burial with military honors will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Cemetery at 2 pm. The Mass will be live streamed on the Holy Family website.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3769 Shore Dr., Virginia Beach VA 23455 or your favorite charity.

Online condolences and a full obituary may be found at hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Burial
02:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved