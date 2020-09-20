Capt. James A. Smith, USN (Ret)
Capt. James A. Smith, SC, USN (Ret), 97, passed away on 12 September at home in Virginia Beach. He is survived by his children Eileen Shea, Jean Edwards, James Smith, Karen Lewis, Bernard Smith, Richard Smith, 16 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 71 years Harriett Gunn, a granddaughter, a great-grandson, and a son-in-law Bruce Edwards.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 11 am Tuesday 22 September at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1279 N Great Neck Rd Virginia Beach. Burial with military honors will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Cemetery at 2 pm. The Mass will be live streamed on the Holy Family website.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3769 Shore Dr., Virginia Beach VA 23455 or your favorite charity
