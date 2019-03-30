The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
James Wilcox
James Arlon Wilcox, Sr., 83, passed away March 27, 2019. He proudly served in the US Army. Jimmy had a career as an auto mechanic. He owned and operated J&L Flea Market. He enjoyed time with the Hardees seniors and racing. Jimmy never met a stranger and was always there to help his family or anyone that needed support.He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen; and brothers, Johnny, Donald (Betty),Thurell, Dennis, and Billy Wilcox. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary L. Wilcox; children, Sheila Wilcox Queen, James A. Wilcox Jr. (Shelley), Lisa Jo Wilcox (Roberta Lamp), and Christopher Wilcox (Dawn); sisters-in-law, Shelva Jean and Wanda Wilcox; special friend, Leslie Holt; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and extended family.The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sun. Mar. 31, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m., Mon. Apr. 1, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 30, 2019
