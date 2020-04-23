The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
RIDDICK FUNERAL HOME
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
James Albert Fisher Sr.

James Albert Fisher Sr. Obituary
The Fisher family announces with great sadness the loss of our beloved father, and brother, James Albert Fisher Sr., of Ft. Washington MD, and a native son of Norfolk, VA. James passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his children, James Fisher Jr., Stanley Fisher, Christopher Fisher, Eugene Fisher, Nina Robinson, Jeri Fisher and Tracee Fisher-Jarvis. A sister, Addie Mae Whitaker, and brother, George Fisher. James Sr. was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Cora Fisher, four brothers and a sister, and two children, Steven and Anita. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Riddick Funeral Service, 1225 Norview Ave., Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2020
